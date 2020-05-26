Gov. Abbott & DSHS distribute cases of Remdesivir in Midland

Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that two cases of the antiviral drug Remdesivir are being distributed to Midland Memorial Hospital.

The cases are being distributed by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

"The Lone Star State continues to prioritize the health of our fellow Texans and ensure that medical providers across the state have the supplies needed to respond to COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “I am grateful to our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for providing these cases of remdesivir to communities across the state of Texas. Texas will continue to act swiftly to provide for our hospitals, secure treatment for patients, and slow the spread of COVID-19."

According to a release, the drug Redesivir has been shown to speed up the recovery of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in early trials.

The State of Texas determines which hospitals to send the drug to by COVID-19 hospitalizations at the county level.