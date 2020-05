Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that he is eliminating jail time for business owners who violated his order.

Gov. Abbott shared the following on Twitter:

“ Throwing Texans in jail whose biz's shut down through no fault of their own is wrong.

I am eliminating jail for violating an order, retroactive to April 2, superseding local orders.

Criminals shouldn’t be released to prevent COVID-19 just to put business owners in their place.”