Goodwill-West Texas forced to lay off 75% of staff

After closing all 14 stores to the public for one week, in response to unforeseen circumstances surrounding the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), Goodwill-West Texas is forced to make significant staff reductions, impacting about 75% percent of its workforce.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision but necessary to stabilize our social service organization for the future,” said Rick Waldraff, CEO Goodwill-West Texas.

“We are cutting back from the top- down. These actions will allow Goodwill-West Texas to reopen, resume services, and rebuild when

the global health crisis subsides. Additionally, we want people to stay home and remain healthy,” says Waldraff.

Donation doors will remain open at all locations with limited hours to prepare stores for reopening. Mission services are funded by store sales. Goodwill-West Texas will provide information on when regular operations resume at their website goodwillwtx.org and on social media channels.

