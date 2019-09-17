Gold Medal flour recalled for E. coli contamination concern

(CNN) - General Mills is pulling pounds of its all-purpose flour off the shelves due to E. coli concerns.

The company announced Monday it was voluntarily recalling 5-pound bags of its Gold Medal unbleached all-purpose flour.

The recall only focuses on the flour with a use by date of Sept. 6, 2020.

According to General Mills, the flour could potentially contain the bacteria. Some strains of E. coli can cause illness or even death, and seniors, the very young and persons with compromised immune systems are the most susceptible to foodborne illness.

It was discovered during sampling of the product. There have not been any direct reports of confirmed illnesses connected to this recall, General Mills stated.

The company said anyone with this flour should throw it away. If possible, save the product name, UPC and use-by date to help General Mills assist with a replacement coupon.

Anyone with questions about this recall or needing a replacement coupon for any product can complete this form or call consumer relations at 1-800-230-8103.

