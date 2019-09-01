GoFundMe shares hub to support those affected by Odessa shooting

GoFundMe has put together a list of campaigns that have been created to help the victims of the mass shooting in Odessa.

According to GoFundMe, each of the campaigns are backed to ensure that the money will go to the right place.

The campaigns include:

-Medical care for 17-month-old Anderson Davis

-Expenses for Midland Police Officer Zack Owens

-Memorial expenses for Mary Granados

-Expenses for Texas State Trooper Chuck Pryor

-Expenses for Marián Boado Encinosa

GoFundMe says that the hub will be updated on an ongoing basis.