GoFundMe page set up for children who's parents killed by H2S gas

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the children of the parents who died after they were overcome by H2S gas at an oilfield pump house.

You can find the page here.

According to the page, the money raised will go towards paying tribute to Jacob and Natalee Dean and provide support for the three children they leave behind, ages 18, 9, and 6. (CBS7 talked with one of the organizers of the page who confirmed the page is legitimate.)

The children are now being taken care of by their grandparents.

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, Jacob's company requested he check out a pump house Saturday night. When he got there, he was exposed to a deadly amount of H2S gas.

His wife, Natalee, got worried when he didn't answer his phone, so she and her two children went to check on him.

When she got to the pump house, sheriff's investigators say she was also exposed to H2S gas after she got out of the car.

Both died at the scene.

Detectives say the six and nine-year-old children were saved because they stayed in their car.