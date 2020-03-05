Stocks slide in US, Europe as virus worries dominate again

Stocks are falling sharply in morning trading on Wall Street, erasing more than 2% from major indexes, a day after they surged 4%, as the mood swings back to fear.

Markets turned lower after trading moved west from Asia to Europe.

The losses are widespread, and all but 15 stocks in the S&P 500 index are down.

Treasury yields sank toward more record lows, and gold rose as investors look for safer investments.

The coronavirus-fueled volatility in financial markets is into its third week as new cases and deaths rise globally.

That is putting more pressure on companies, with businesses lowering their earnings targets or canceling forecasts altogether as it remains unclear how long the outbreak will remain disruptive.

