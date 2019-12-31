Giuliani associate wants to offer info to House impeachment investigators

An associate of Rudy Giuliani said he wants to share information with House impeachment investigators.

Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani, is shown in this file photo. Parnas, a Soviet-born American, was charged in New York federal court in early October with conspiracy and campaign finance-related violations. (Source: CNN)

Lev Parnas’ attorney is asking a federal judge for permission to give information seized from Parnas when he was arrested, including the contents of one of his iPhones.

The attorney says the material will strengthen potential testimony from Parnas if he is to go before the Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee.

Parnas, a Soviet-born American, was charged in New York federal court in early October with conspiracy and campaign finance-related violations. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Manhattan federal prosecutors continue to consider other charges related to his case.

