Girl, 9, injured when Dallas driver opens fire in road rage incident

A 9-year-old girl, who was shot in the side in what her mother says was a road rage incident, is recovering from injuries to her kidney and intestines, but her life will never be the same.

A bullet, allegedly fired by a road rage driver, hit 9-year-old Rubye Rhodes in the side, damaging her kidney and intestines. (Source: Family photos/KTVT/CNN)

Mother Diamond Dixon was driving along a Dallas interstate Sunday night with her 9-year-old daughter, Rubye Rhodes, in the backseat.

Dixon says a speeding male driver in a white, two-door car suddenly swerved in front of her, cutting her off. She honked her horn at the driver, and he slammed on his breaks.

“My thought was to get away from him,” she said. “It was a white male, salt and pepper hair. He had a shorter haircut with a goatee.”

Dixon got in the other lane and started to pull past the man. That’s when, she says, he started shooting. At least one of the bullets hit Rubye.

“He looked at me. We made eye contact before, and the next thing I know I heard ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’” Dixon said. “My child started screaming, ‘I got shot, Mama. I got hit.’”

The bullet went through Rubye’s side, damaging her kidney and intestines. She underwent two surgeries and remained in the intensive care unit until Tuesday. She will probably be in the hospital for another week.

Dixon says the 9-year-old’s life will never be the same. Rubye will “now need hand and foot monitoring and support,” according to a GoFundMe set up for her medical and recovery expenses.

Police are still searching for the driver who opened fire on the family’s SUV. Dixon says she hopes the man will turn himself in or someone else will come forward with information to help identify him.

“It’s one of those things you always see and hear about on the news, someone being involved in a road rage incident or something like that, but you never really think it will happen to you,” she said. “If you see someone driving crazy or erratic, the best thing to do would just be report them immediately.”

Dixon says the man was driving a newer model car, like an Infiniti.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

