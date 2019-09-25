Girl, 10, dies after choking on carrot at Massachusetts school

The family of a 10-year-old girl from Massachusetts is searching for answers after she choked at school, lost consciousness and never recovered.

Marilyn Ofobi Korankyewaa, 10, choked on a carrot at school, lost consciousness and never woke up, her family says. (Source: Family photos/WCVB/Hearst/CNN)

Marilyn Ofobi Korankyewaa, a fifth grader at Belmont Community School, choked while eating a carrot and died Sept. 17 at the hospital. Her family is still trying to accept that she’s gone.

"Marilyn was going through some sort of distress. She was coughing,” said Ken Asafo-Adjei, the girl’s uncle. “She ran to the bathroom. Fortunately, she went in there with a friend, so the friend had to rush back to them when Marilyn was complaining that she was choking on something.”

When school staff found Marilyn, they began first aid and called 911 and her parents. The 10-year-old lost consciousness before being rushed to the hospital. Her uncle says she never woke up.

Marilyn’s family says the entire Worcester, Mass., community has been supportive following the tragedy, and many of the girl’s teachers came to visit her in the hospital.

However, they’re still unsure how this could have happened.

"Going to the bathroom, nobody was there. We don’t know what happened. I’m not saying this to blame, but if the school has a system in place, that will be good, a procedure,” said John Amoah, a local pastor and family friend.

An autopsy will be conducted on Marilyn, and her family hopes the results will give them closure.

