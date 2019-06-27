Gillette recalls Venus disposable razors for cutting hazard

Gillette is recalling some of its razors because of a greater than normal risk of cuts, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves about 90,000 Venus Simply3 disposable razors sold in the United States and Canada.

They come in pink, purple and yellow colors and were sold in two types of packages: a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack, which included one free Venus Simply3 razor.

“A problem during manufacturing resulted in the misalignment of the blades in the razors, posing a higher risk of cuts during normal use,” the CPSC said.

These are the recalled razors:

Venus Simply3 – 4 count pack razors

Lot numbers: 9003A17400 and 9007A17400

UPC: 047400315358

Daisy 12 + 1 Venus Simply3 razors

Lot number: 9009A17400

UPC: 047400300712

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Venus Simply3 razors and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.

Gillette can be reached at 800-362-1258.

