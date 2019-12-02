George W. Bush Childhood Home launching new exhibit

The George W. Bush Childhood Home is inviting the public to the launch of their newest exhibit.

The “Friendship for a Lifetime: The Dottie and Earle Craig Collection" includes photographs, cards and correspondence between the Bushes and the Craig’s, a couple they met in Midland while they lived here who became lifelong friends.

According to a release, the idea for the collection came from student archivist Ashley Spears.

The launch party and open house will be held on Tuesday, December 10 from 6-8 p.m. The George W. Bush Childhood Home is located at 1412 W Ohio Avenue in Midland.