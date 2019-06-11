George Thorogood & The Destroyers coming to West Texas for Odessa's Education Foundation concert

Legendary rock and roll guitarist George Thorogood and his band The Destroyers are coming to Odessa later this year to perform in the Education Foundation's annual benefit concert.

The following comes from the Education Foundation:

Odessa’s Education Foundation announces that their 18th

annual fundraising concert will feature legendary rock and roll icon and guitarist extraordinaire George Thorogood and his band, The Destroyers. The annual concert will take place at the Ector County Coliseum on Tuesday, September 17, at 8:30 PM. “I am so excited that the Foundation will be hosting this legendary rock band in Odessa for our annual fundraising concert” states Event Chairman Jay Arrick. “Everyone knows his classic hits like “Bad to the Bone”, “Move it On Over”, and “Who Do You Love, adds Arrick. “These great songs are heard almost everyday on classic rock stations everywhere” he adds. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 11 at the Ector County Coliseum box office.

Since 1975, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows, and built a catalog of classic rock and roll hits . Now the band is celebrating its longevity with their Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years Of Rock tour which includes Odessa as one of its stops.

It’s on tour that George & band flip the switch nightly, delivering what The Toledo Blade calls a “gut-bustin’, guitar-wailin’, face-meltin’, take-no-prisoners, good old-fashioned lunch bucket rock-and-roll show”. The Sacramento Bee says, “The Destroyers remain as they have been for years – Jeff Simon on percussion, Bill Blough on bass, Jim Suhler on guitar, and Buddy Leach on saxophone. They are without doubt one of the best touring bands in blues-rock history.” Or as Rolling Stone once raved, “George Thorogood & The Destroyers play rock & roll hot enough to melt the polar icecaps and flood the world’s major population centers.”

“Once again the Odessa Education Foundation continues to bring top-rung artists, year after year, to raise money for our teachers and our children,” comments Education Foundation President Jeff Woltz. “Sponsor tables are selling fast, so we’ll once again be hosting the ‘biggest party in Odessa ”, he adds. Reserved seat tickets go on sell at 10 AM on June 11, at the Ector County Coliseum box office. Tickets are also available online at westtexastix.com and by phone at 800-514-3849 and 432-552-7825. Ticket prices are $35 and $55 plus a handling charge. Sponsor tables, which are going fast may be reserved by calling 432-456-7059.

The Education Foundation of Odessa is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, tax-exempt, philanthropic organization of citizens who share a vision of enhancing education in ECISD. Since its inception in May 2000, the Education Foundation has awarded more than $2.4 million to ECISD teachers through the Teacher Grants Program. This program allows teachers in ECISD to apply for funding each year for innovative instructional approaches that may not otherwise be possible due to district budgetary constraints.