George Floyd protest held outside of Midland Park Mall, counter-protesters rally as well

Two groups are amassed outside of the Midland Park Mall on Sunday evening as one of many protests sweeping the nation following the death of George Floyd.

The first group arrived at the mall protesting police brutality and calling for justice in the George Floyd case.

A second group arrived at the mall shortly after as a counter-protest.

The Midland Police Department and Midland County Sheriff's Office have both responded to the scene and are keeping the two groups separate.

