Gender reveal stunt causes car to catch fire in Australia

Queensland police have released video of a man's car bursting into flames, in a bid to deter others from similar actions.

Queensland, Australia police have released drone video of a gender reveal gone bad last year when a car erupted in flames on the Gold Coast. (Source: Queensland police/CNN)

The driver was performing a burnout - spinning the wheels to create smoke - as part of a gender reveal.

It was driven about 100 meters before it caught fire, with panicked onlookers running to rescue the driver.

The incident shown in the video happened in April 2018, but other failed burnout gender reveals also have taken place.

Police confirmed that no one was injured. Also, it's a boy.

