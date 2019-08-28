Gator weighing 360 pounds caught after chasing a kayaker in Ga.

A group of Richmond County sheriff’s deputies were aided in wrangling a gator weighing over 300 pounds by two Augusta men Monday.

This monster gator weighing over 300 pounds was captured with the aid of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. (Source: Trey Durant)

The deputies were at a pond trying to catch the massive gator because they got a call that it was chasing a kayaker. The gator was not afraid of humans, so it was deemed a nuisance.

Robbie Amerson noticed the group of deputies and decided to help. When the deputies explained what was going on, he told them that his friend, Trey Durant, had a tag to kill alligators from the Georgia DNR and that he could help.

After two hours of pulling, they were able to capture the gator and take it to officials to be processed. The gator was 10 feet, 6 inches long and weighed 360 pounds.

