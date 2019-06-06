Gas Plant fire continues to burn in Glasscock County

County officials are still on the scene tonight of a fire at the Rebel Gas Plant that started Thursday afternoon and is still active.

Glasscock County Sheriff Keith Burnett tells CBS7 that they will continue to monitor the plant and it is contained but still burning.

Burnett also says there is still a threat because of the location and that State Highway 158 and State Highway 137 remain closed near the site.

The Sheriff’s Department says they will have an update Friday.

TxDot announced closures Thursday afternoon at SH 158 will be

closed at FM 1379 in Midland County.

SH 137 will be closed at FM 307 in Glasscock County.

SH 158 traffic will be detoured to FM 33 in Garden City.

Stay with CBS7 and cbs7.com for further updates.

