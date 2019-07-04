Gardendale house destroyed after lightning causes fire

One Gardendale family is without a home after lightning ignited a fire late last night.

This morning CBS7 visited Western Avenue in Gardendale where neighbors said it only took a few minutes for a flash of lightning to devastate one house on their block.

Neighbors sent a video showing the house burning as firefighters tried to beat back the flames.

The Gardendale Volunteer Fire Department reported lightning hit the house around 11 p.m. Wednesday night and engulfed the home in flames within just a few minutes.

A day later, that home is in ruins with a caved in roof and blackened walls.

Fire officials said no one was home at the time and no one was hurt during the five hours it took to put out the flames.

