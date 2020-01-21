Gang member found among group crossing over from Mexico

A member of the Tango Blast Gang was found among a group of 13 people who had crossed the Rio Grande River and walked several miles through West Texas.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Border Patrol agents stationed in Presidio discovered footprints of a group of people west of town.

The agents were able to track the footprints going north from the Rio Grande River into the skirts of Chinati Peak.

After following the footprints for 10 miles, the agents found a group of 13 people dressed in camouflage and wearing carpet shoes. CBP states that all 13 people were citizens of Mexico and Guatemala.

One of the 13 was identified as Cristobal Martinez Ureste. A records check showed that Ureste was a member of the Tango Blast Gang, who had a criminal record that included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, assault against a public servant, and possession of marijuana.

“The criminal element is something that our agents are always aware of, we never know who we will encounter in the West Texas desert.” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said, “This criminal gang member was attempting to blend in with other individuals to evade arrest. Thankfully, this arrest was made without incident.”