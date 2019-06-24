FIRST ON CBS7: Gaines County deputy stabbed by murder suspect

A Gaines County deputy was stabbed overnight by a Tennessee murder suspect, according to tweet from the Nashville, TN Police Department.

The deputy is at University Medical Center in Lubbock. No word on how severe his injuries are.

The deputy also shot and killed the suspect, according to the Seminole Sentinel. Nashville PD says his name is Peter Alexander Bohning. The deputy was reportedly responding to a suspicious vehicle call at a residence on Hobbs Highway.

Investigators say Bohning stabbed a couple in Nashville Friday and stole their gray Toyota Camry. They say he killed 59-year-old Donald Zirkle and injured his wife, 58-year-old Leigh Ann Zirkle.

Bohning is reportedly from Connecticut.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety will only say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting.