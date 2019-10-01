GRAPHIC: Calif. man arrested after brutal assault caught on doorbell camera

A man in California is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after police said he attacked his ex-girlfriend Sunday night.

A violent confrontation was caught on a doorbell camera in a California neighborhood. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/surveillance video/Arcadia Police/CNN)

Authorities said the attack was caught on a neighbor’s doorbell security camera.

The video shows a woman run to the front door and knock for help. A man then runs up to her, grabs her by the hair and drags her away as she screams.

Arcadia Police identified the man as 27-year-old Robert Michael Mendez, and they said the victim is his ex-girlfriend.

"I thought she was going to die. It was really traumatic to watch,” said Tammy Raycraft, a neighbor. "We looked out the side window over here and witnessed him stomping on her, pulling her by her hair … it was awful."

The attacker continued to pummel the woman before dragging her through a neighbor’s yard and to a home a short distance away.

A homeowner nearby called 911, but when officers arrived they couldn’t find the victim or the suspect until the next day, when neighbors told investigators they suspected it was the couple next door.

"Within minutes, there were several police cars and he was in handcuffs, and she was taken away by paramedics," Raycraft said.

Authorities believe Mendez held the woman in the home from Sunday night until Monday afternoon.

Police said the woman suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital.

People in the neighborhood said the couple kept to themselves. Neighbors often noticed different cars coming and going from the house.

They’re relieved the suspect is now behind bars.

"I'm just so thankful that the police caught him,” Raycraft said. “I hope she stays away from him."

Mendez has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and false imprisonment, among other charges.

