GRAPHIC: Hit-and-run driver plows into 4 kids in Massachusetts

Four children, all 12 and 13 years old, are rattled but physically fine after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver on a Massachusetts driveway.

Surveillance video shows the driver plow into the four children on a driveway in Stoneham, Mass. One angle shows the kids fly through the air after being hit. (Source: Stoneham Police Department/WBZ/CNN)

Pretty shaken up and very sore, the children know the Sunday night incident could have been much worse.

"I heard it speed up and the tires screech, and it just come at us,” said Caden Parks-Miller, who was struck by the car.

Surveillance video shows the driver plow into the four on a driveway in Stoneham, Mass. One angle shows the children fly through the air after being hit.

"It was a lot of impact all in one, and then, I just remember seeing the headlights and trying to get away,” said Julia Cabral, who was struck by the car.

As the kids landed and then scrambled to get away from the car, they say the driver beeped twice and sped off.

Police say all four children were treated by emergency services at the scene. Two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"Everything was sore when I woke up, and my head, there was a little bump,” said Vincenzo Guarino, who was struck by the car.

Days after the incident, the kids admit they’re a little rattled, and their parents are horrified, as investigators still search for the dark Subaru Legacy and its driver.

"I don’t know how you can hit a parked car, two bicycles and four children and just drive away. That, to me, is unfathomable,” said Jenn Cabral, Julia Cabral’s mother.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have information about the driver or the car to call Stoneham Police.

