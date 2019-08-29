GRAPHIC: Father claims he found dead rodent in peanut butter jar

A Virginia man says he may file a lawsuit after he claims he found a dead rodent inside a jar of Jif peanut butter he was using to make sandwiches for himself and his 2-year-old daughter.

Father Jacob Fisher alleges the rodent made its way into the peanut butter jar during the manufacturing process. (Source: WTKR/CNN)

Jacob Fisher says he made dozens of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for himself and his daughter from a jar of Jif creamy peanut butter he bought in May. But in early August, he says he was spreading the peanut butter when he found a dead rodent.

“All I could see were little legs and paws and a torso is what made sense to me," he said.

Fisher had already given a sandwich to his 2-year-old, so after gagging at the alleged rodent, he ran to grab it from her. He says he is concerned about what he and his toddler may have ingested but has not yet seen a physician.

"We weren't dying like we can't move, but it was like we kept getting indigestion after we ate the sandwiches, like acid reflux where you just gotta sit down a few hours," Fisher said.

The father alleges he unsealed the jar before using it and claims the rodent must have made its way inside during the manufacturing process.

“Do every single test you possibly can, every single one. Put me on a polygraph, it don’t matter,” he said. “I 100 percent know for a fact that rat or that mouse has been in that thing since the day it was manufactured.”

J.M. Smucker Co., which manufactures Jif, said in a statement it finds Fisher’s claims to be impossible.

“In our manufacturing process, the jars are processed upside down, air is forcefully blown into them, then they are flipped right side up, immediately filled with peanut butter and sealed. We do this to essentially eliminate the chance a foreign object enters our products,” the company said.

Fisher says he’s been in contact with personal injury attorneys for advice on what to do and may file a lawsuit. He says he wants an apology from Jif and action taken.

"I'm scared to buy anything. It's like I double-think everything now, like, 'How can this get in my jar, and what is safe and what is not?'" he said.

Fisher has had the peanut butter jar and sandwich with the alleged rodent in the freezer for several weeks and plans to send them to J.M. Smucker, which requested the items for inspection.

Copyright 2019 WTKR via CNN. All rights reserved.