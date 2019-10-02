Man killed in Odessa serial shooting had five children; GoFundMe site set up to help with funeral expenses

Funeral services for 31-year-old Juan Rosalez are scheduled for Saturday morning.

Investigators with the Ector County Sheriff's Office say Troy Lee Wilson shot and killed Rosalez Thursday night as part of an almost week long shooting spree.

They say Wilson was shooting at drivers pulled over on the side of the road. They say he only hit the vehicles of the first two drivers he shot at last Tuesday.

The third he shot in the stomach, according to deputies.

A family members tells CBS7 Rosalez was planning on moving to Odessa for a job. She said his car had broken down and he was waiting on the side of the road for help.

He was married and had five kids. He and his wife Cindy's ninth wedding anniversary was the day after he was killed.

A GoFundMe site has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. at CLICK HERE TO GO TO THE GOFUNDME.COM PAGE.

The funeral is set for Saturday morning at 10:00 am at the Church of Christ at 4th and Bedford in Dimmitt, TX.