Funeral services set for Robert Duncan

MIDLAND, Tx. (KOSA) - Nearly a week after his body was found, Robert Duncan's family is laying him to rest.
Robert Duncan, 17. (Photo: Midland Police Department)
The teen had been reported missing on Dec. 27th.
Midland County Sheriff Deputies found his body on New Year's Eve in a trailer park south of Midland.
Five teens have been arrested in connection to Duncan's murder. Two are being charged with Capital Murder.
Funeral services are being held at the Nalley-Pickle Welch Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, between 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Elevate Church beginning at 4:00 p.m.