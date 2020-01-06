Funeral services set for Robert Duncan

Nearly a week after his body was found, Robert Duncan's family is laying him to rest.

Robert Duncan, 17. (Photo: Midland Police Department)

The teen had been reported missing on Dec. 27th.

Midland County Sheriff Deputies found his body on New Year's Eve in a trailer park south of Midland.

Five teens have been arrested in connection to Duncan's murder. Two are being charged with Capital Murder.

Funeral services are being held at the Nalley-Pickle Welch Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, between 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Elevate Church beginning at 4:00 p.m.