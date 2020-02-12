Funeral held for fetal remains found on property of late abortion doctor in Ind.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A funeral and burial service was held Wednesday for the 2,411 aborted fetal remains that were found on the property of the late Dr. Ulrich Klopfer.

Attorney General Curtis Hill spoke on behalf of the state of Indiana. He called the discovery “horrifying to anyone with normal sensibilities.”

“Although these abortions took place from 2000 to 2003, until today, the remains had yet to receive an appropriate resting place.”

National Director of Priests for Life Rev. Frank Pavone flew in for the funeral. He has been following this case closely, even speaking at a press conference in South Bend days after the news broke.

“We’ve done a lot of similar burials in different places. We reached out pretty much from the beginning saying we are available to help; anything we can do,” said Pavone before the service.

Klopfer operated abortion clinics in South Bend, Gary and Fort Wayne. After he died in September 2019, his family reported finding fetal remains on Klopfer's personal property.

An investigation found that Klopfer also kept thousands of medical records on his Illinois property.

In a statement from last September, Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, a local abortion provider, said they were “shocked” by the news, adding they adhere to the highest healthcare standards and treat their patients with compassion and respect.

As a result of the unreliable nature of the accompanying records and the poor condition of the fetal remains, the AG’s office announced that it wouldn't be possible to make an independent verification of the identities of the individual fetal remains.

This, however, did not stop Pavone and others from naming all the remains.

He also said this case could be a turning point.

“It could be a turning point in the minds and hearts of a lot of people, if we have the courage to talk about it,” Pavone said.

