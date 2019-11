An Odessa husband and wife who died after they were overcome by H2S gas were laid to rest today.

A funeral for Jacob and Natalee Dean was held Monday at Mid Cities Church in Midland.

Jacob Dean went to a pump house for the company he worked for where the Ector County Sheriff’s Office said he was overwhelmed by the gas.

After not hearing from her husband, Natalee went to check on him, leaving her children in the car.

She died at the scene from the same cause.