Funeral arrangements set for Leilah Hernandez

Leilah Eliana Hernandez, 15, was killed in the Aug. 31 mass shooting in Odessa.

(Family Photo)

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, September 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Odessa from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

A Rosary service will be held on Thursday, September 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Odessa at 7 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 6, at St Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Odessa at 11 a.m. with burial immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery in Midland.

Leilah lived in Odessa and was a sophomore at Odessa High School. She was a basketball and volleyball player. According to her obituary, she was very devoted to St. Mary’s Catholic church.

Odessa High School paid tribute to Leilah with a memorial at the school on Tuesday. The memorial was placed around a tree at the high school. The tree was adorned with posters, ribbons and balloons.

