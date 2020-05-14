Fugitive in Temple robbery may be in Midland

Midland Crome Stoppers needs your help in finding three people believed to be involved in a robbery of the Hawkeye Shooting Academy in Temple.

18-year-old Esteban Aguilar may be in the Midland/Odessa area driving a blue 2007 Honda 4dr with a Texas license plate LSB 5218.

He has several tattoos on his face, and was last seen with his girlfriend, Alyssa Franco and friend, Ronald Smart.

The ATF is offering a reward up to $5,000 reward and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000.

Call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS.

