Friends organize parade for 4-year-old's birthday

Leighton Knott celebrated her fourth birthday on Monday, but with large gatherings prohibited and people practicing social distancing, she couldn’t have a traditional birthday party.

Instead friends and teachers organized a parade, and drove by the little girl’s house.

"It was so special, I was in tears," mother Andrea Knott said. "I just talked to a couple friends thinking they'd just drive by and wave. She misses them. And it turns out a lot more people showed up and it was super special."

"It was awesome," family friend Kayla Martinez said. "Her mom was crying and [Leighton] was just smiling from ear to ear. So it was definitely emotional but also really joyous."

The moms acknowledged that it has been tricky keeping things entertaining and somewhat normal for their kids.

"Luckily the weather is getting warmer," Martinez said. "So we spend a lot of time outside."

"It’s been tough," Knott said. "Just cause she doesn’t understand why her friends can’t come in and play and hang out and do all the normal things. But when things like this happen it makes up for those times."