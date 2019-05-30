Friends and family remember Sheriff Gary Painter for his compassion, dedication to law enforcement

Before Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter was laid to rest, colleagues and family gave a final farewell sharing fond memories of the Midland legend.

It was a solemn day for Midland County.

Friends and family gathered to bury Sheriff Painter, a kind mentor and natural leader who could never turn away from the principles that drove his long law enforcement career.

“If you were in the right, no man woman or child had a better friend,” Former Ector County Chief Deputy Ed Krevit said in a speech to funeral attendees. “If you were in the wrong, then you’d better hunt a hole because Sheriff Painter was going to find you and to the best of his ability make sure you were prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Painter served two tours of duty as a marine in Vietnam, 49 years in law enforcement and 33 years as the sheriff of Midland County.

Odessa Police Chief Seth Herman said when he worked as a deputy under painter, he knew he could count on his sheriff to be there for his department any time of day.

“If there was a major scene you turned around and he was standing there ready to back you up,” Herman said. “I can’t tell you how many times as a young patrol officer that I turned around to see Sheriff Gary Painter standing behind me covering my six.”

Everyone who worked painter throughout the years would all say the same thing: even at 72 years old the sheriff simply could not stop working.

Colleagues say he would come into the station early in the morning, leave late at night and you’d probably see him again after dinner checking in on his deputies or going out on patrol.

“Many times, Sheriff Painter would hear over the radio about a major traffic accident or some other incident and on his way out of the office to the incident he would poke his head into my office and say, ‘Let’s go!’” Krevit said.

Painter’s son Justin went on these patrol rides as young as nine-years-old where his father taught him right from wrong and how to be a good man.

“Heroes get remembered but legends never die,” Justin Painter said.

Legendary is exactly right.

Sheriff Painter left a void in his department no one can really fill.

“The most you can hope for at the end of your career is to be called a good sheriff because the moniker of great has already been taken,” Herman said.

