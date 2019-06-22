"Friday Night Lights" class celebrates 30-year reunion

The Permian High School Class of 1989, whose senior year is chronicled in the book “Friday Night Lights” is celebrating its 30-year reunion this weekend.

“Every time I come back it always reminds me of how much I enjoyed it,” Bobby Gonzalez said. “And how much I try not to take anything for granted.”

Whether you enjoyed high school or not, you’re sure to have some good memories that you’ll hold on to for life. For the Permian Class of 1989, those memories have been captured forever in the book, and movie, “Friday Night Lights.”

“When the book came out I was in New York,” former Permian track athlete Seven Tomlinson. “I saw it and I was going ‘That’s my school. That’s my year.’ So I got it and read it and it was just really neat.”

While that story made legends out of football players like Boobie Miles and Brian Chavez, everyone in school that year was a character in “Friday Night Lights.”

“We were rock stars,” Gonzalez, who was a drummer in the band, said. “That’s what it felt like. Going to the games in the Greyhound buses. We expected to go to these playoff games all the time. We were living the dream.”

These characters from the sidelines of history gathered from around the country to celebrate their 30-year reunion, which included a tour of their old stomping grounds.

While looking at old and new parts of the high school, they couldn’t escape MOJO pride and that famous season.

“We’ve talked about that a lot this weekend and it’s funny because for us it was just the way it was,” Melissa Laughery Demit said. “It was not a big deal. People are just still fascinated with it, so it’s really interesting."