Fresh fruit from across the country is hand delivered to West Texans

Local community members got a special delivery from across the country on Monday.

A Fresh Farms truck set up shop at a gas station in Midland around lunchtime before heading to Odessa.

The company that began in Chicago prides itself for selling fresh, organic fruit.

The products that are just days-old come from different farms around the country and are hand-delivered on trucks to communities that put in orders for their fruit.

On Monday, they met orders of Georgia Peaches, Washington Dark Cherries, Michigan Blueberries and maple syrup.

A fresh farms employee from Iowa, Kris Stowell, said their fruit and products are different, because their boss goes straight to the source and picks out everything by hand.

"Our boss likes the personal touch. So, she's actually gone out to every farm that we deal with. She has met the farmers, has seen what their growing methods are," Stowell said. "These are all small, local farmers. They have been small enough that they aren't able to do the mass production like you would do for the grocery stores."

If you want a fresh farms truck to come to your community, you can visit their website at freshfarms.com to request a delivery of organic fruit that will come straight to you.

