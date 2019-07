It's 7-Eleven Day!

To celebrate the date 7-Eleven is offering free Slurpee drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Stores will provide one free small Slurpee drink per customer.

According to a release, the featured Slurpee flavor is Blueberry Lemonade. The featured Slurpee Lite flavor is sugar-free Cherry Limeade.

Slurpees were first made by 7-Eleven fifty years ago.