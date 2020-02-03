Frederick Douglass historian brings history to life at UTPB

February is Black History Month and UTPB is helping make that history come alive—literally.

UTPB, in partnership with other educational organizations, welcomed a historian who gave a speech as Frederick Douglass.

Students listened as he described the harsh realities of slavery and what it took for Douglass to gain his freedom and advocate for the rights of fellow African Americans.

“The thing about living history is it brings it to the young people in a vernacular that’s different from a general lecture or studying from a book,” Historian Nathan Richardson said. “So, living history captures the imagination of young people the way the general lecture does not.”

This speaking tour commemorates 400 years since slaves were first brought to North America.

