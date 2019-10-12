Four years later: All three men sentenced to prison in connection with the murder of two Midlanders

After more than four years of waiting, two Midland families can now take a deep breath after all three men involved in a brutal double murder have been sentenced to federal prison.

Back in July 2015, 25-year-old Aaron Jarmon and his girlfriend 19-year-old Haley Millan were shot to death. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, their home was then set on fire.

The federal case against their killers finally closed on Friday morning.

Sean Jobe was the last one to be sentenced in Midland's Federal Court.

He will spend 30 years in a federal prison on charges related to the double murder.

Jobe pled guilty and admitted that he, and Ryan Green along with Trace Roland, killed the couple because Jarmon owed drug money to Roland.

Green and Roland were sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Jobe's attorney argued during the sentencing that he went "above and beyond" cooperating with investigators.

Haley's mother Sueanne Millian sent us a Facebook message on Friday afternoon after the last sentencing wrapped up. It states in part:

"Justice has finally been served for my babygirl. The outcome of the sentencing is not enough to what those men did, but at least they are going away for awhile... but in the end god will be the judge of them. My babygirl can now rest in peace!"

A friend of the Jarmon family gave a victim's statement at the sentencing on their behalf.

She told Jobe that the family forgives him, but "hope[s] he never pick[s] up another drug in [his] life."

One of the U.S. Attorneys said at the end of the sentencing that the length of time it took this case to work through the system is not common in federal practice.

