Four residents and five employees at Focused Care at Crane test positive for COVID-19

Crane County has announced that four residents and five employees at the Focused Care at Crane nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, a total of 75 employees were tested. Five tests came back positive, one is presumed positive, 61 came back negative and eight are pending.

A total of five residents were tested, four of which tested positive.

Crane County Judge Roy Hodges says that they will be testing 76 residents on Friday with the held of Odessa Fire Rescue and the Crane Memorial Hospital.

