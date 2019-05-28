Four West Texas students advance in national spelling competition

Four brainy young West Texans have made it to this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee, the most prestigious spelling competition in the country.

More than 270 students are competing in Washington, D.C. trying to climb their way to the top spot and take home $50,000 and trophy, one letter at a time.

But it’s not as simple as a-b-c.

“It’s nerve-racking,” Anika Gundlapalli said.

While the pressure is on, all four West Texas students managed to fight through the first round, like Madison Johnson who managed to spell lanai—a pretty uncommon word i had to google to even write this script.

Amulya Ganta is competing at Scripps for the first time and says it’s a big deal for her to represent midland on a national platform.

“It was fun and exciting,” Ganta said. “I just didn’t want to disappoint anyone, I guess.”

And she certainly didn’t.

While Ganta had to think quick to figure a word she hadn’t seen before Gundlapalli got one she was familiar with.

“I was skeptical at first, but I knew the word,” Gundlapalli said.

And Shijay Sivakumar had to flex his muscles to spell hapkido—a word for a Korean martial art that emphasizes kicking.

And just like a hapkido kick those four students are knocking out the spelling bee so far as they prepare for their next two days of competition.

“It’s just I know a lot of other people are here and they’re really good too,” Johnson said. “So, it’s a bit scary but it’s fun.”