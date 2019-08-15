Four West Texas school districts receive A ratings from the TEA

School districts across Texas are receiving their A-F accountability ratings from the Texas Education Agency.

The ratings come from how the districts do in the following, according to the Texas Education Agency: Student Achievement, Student Progress, and Closing the Gaps.

Student Achievement rates how much students know and are able to do at the end of the school year. School Progress rates how students perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools. Closing the Gaps rates how well different populations of students in a district are performing.

West Texas school districts received a variety of ratings, with only four districts receiving ratings of A overall.

Wink-Loving ISD saw the biggest improvement from receiving an F (59) last year to now receiving a B (87).

-Ector County ISD: C Rating, 75 out of 100. C in Student Achievement, C in School Progress, and C in Closing the Gaps.

-Midland ISD: C Rating, 75 out of 100. C in Student Achievement, C in School Progress, and C in Closing the Gaps.

-Big Spring ISD: D Rating, 63 out of 100. D in Student Achievement, C in School Progress, and F in Closing the Gaps.

-Andrews ISD: C Rating, 79 out of 100. B in Student Achievement, C in School Progress, and C in Closing the Gaps.

-Alpine ISD: A Rating, 91 out of 100. B in Student Achievement, B in School Progress, A in Closing the Gaps.

-Balmorhea ISD: B Rating, 87 out of 100. B in Student Achievement, A in School Progress, C in Closing the Gaps.

-Coahoma ISD: B Rating, 81 out of 100. B in Student Achievement, C in School Progress, C in Closing the Gaps.

-Crane ISD: D Rating, 68 out of 100. C in Student Achievement, D in School Progress, F in Closing the Gaps.

-Forsan ISD: B Rating, 88 out of 100. A in Student Achievement, B in School Progress, B in Closing the Gaps.

-Fort Davis ISD: B Rating, 80 out of 100. B in Student Achievement, C in School Progress, C in Closing the Gaps.

-Fort Stockton ISD: B Rating, 83 out of 100. B in Student Achievement, B in School Progress, C in Closing the Gaps.

-Grady ISD: A Rating, 97 out of 100. A in Student Achievement, B in School Progress, A in Closing the Gaps.

-Greenwood ISD: B Rating, 80 out of 100. B in Student Achievement, C in School Progress, C in Closing the Gaps.

-Glasscock County ISD: A Rating, 97 out of 100. A in Student Achievement, A in School Progress, A in Closing the Gaps.

-Iraan-Sheffield ISD: B Rating, 87 out of 100. A in Student Achievement, B in School Progress, B in Closing the Gaps.

-Kermit ISD: C Rating, 73 out of 100. C in Student Achievement, C in School Progress, D in Closing the Gaps.

-Wink-Loving ISD: B Rating, 87 out of 100. B in Student Achievement, A in School Progress, C in Closing the Gaps.

-Marathon ISD: A Rating, 93 out of 100. A in Student Achievement, A in School Progress, Not Rated in Closing the Gaps.

-Marfa ISD: B Rating, 87 out of 100. B in Student Achievement, B in School Progress, A in Closing the Gaps.

-McCamey ISD: B Rating, 80 out of 100. C in Student Achievement, B in School Progress, C in Closing the Gaps.

-Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD: C Rating, 72 out of 100. C in Student Achievement, C in School Progress, D in Closing the Gaps.

-Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD: B Rating, 85 out of 100. B in Student Achievement, B in School Progress, C in Closing the Gaps.

-Presidio ISD: B Rating, 87 out of 100. B in Student Achievement, A in School Progress, C in Closing the Gaps.

-Rankin ISD: B Rating, 88 out of 100. A in Student Achievement, A in School Progress, B in Closing the Gaps.

-Reagan County ISD: C Rating, 75 out of 100. C in Student Achievement, C in School Progress, C in Closing the Gaps.

-Stanton ISD: B Rating, 81 out of 100. B in Student Achievement, B in School Progress, C in Closing the Gaps.

-Terrell County ISD: B Rating, 86 out of 100. B in Student Achievement, B in School Progress, B in Closing the Gaps.

You can find individual ratings of schools and districts here.