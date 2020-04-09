Four Odessa nurses volunteer to help Boston deal with COVID-19

Four brave nurses with Odessa Regional Medical Center have volunteered to travel up to Boston to help their hospitals deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

A sendoff for the nurses will be held at the Midland International Airport on Friday at 1 p.m.

CBS7 will be covering the sendoff and share the latest in our Friday newscasts.

“Our community has managed through this pandemic very well,” said Jami Chapman, Director of Medical and Surgery Services at Odessa Regional Medical Center. “The people of the Permian Basin are being more cautious and our hospitals have not been overrun. As I am sure everyone is aware of, other parts of the US cannot say the same, and Boston is one of them”

Steward Health Care, the owner of ORMC, recently sent out a call for volunteers after Boston-area hospitals saw a 33% increase in COVID-19 cases.

ORMC Is inviting the community to show their support for the nurses with white ribbons that can be placed outside homes, put on car antennas, or pinned to clothing. Supporters are encouraged to share photos by tagging the hospital on social media platforms for these brave young women to see.

“Our ORMC family could not be more proud of these nurses who have stepped in, put their lives and their families on hold, to go to the front lines of our hospitals in Boston to help their fellow Steward employees through this crucial time,” said Stacey Brown, President at Odessa Regional Medical Center. “Steward has nurses from other markets doing the same which highlights one of the many values of being part of a large healthcare system. Those other facilities will be there for ORMC too, if and when we need their help. Kudos to these brave ORMC nurses!”

The nurses' names have not been released at this time.