Founder of La. African American museum found dead in trunk of car

An icon of the Baton Rouge community was found dead in the trunk of a car Friday afternoon. The cause of her death is unknown as this time.

According to officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, was found at roughly 3:45 p.m. on Friday. She is the founder of nonprofit Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African American History.

The car was found in the 2300 block of North 20th Street, which is located off I-110 near Choctaw.

Officials did not say how she was discovered.

Baton Rouge Police Dept. paid tribute to Roberts-Joseph in a Facebook post.

"Ms. Sadie was a tireless advocate of peace in the community. We had opportunities to work with her on so many levels. From assisting with her bicycle giveaway at the African Americcan Museum to working with the organization she started called CADAV (Community Against Drugs and Violence). Ms. Sadie is a treasure to our community. She will be missed by BRPD and her loss will be felt in the community she served."

Joseph’s home is located on Kaufman Street, which is roughly 3.5 miles from where her body was found.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

If you know anything about this case, contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).

