Fort Stockton Police: No shooting threat

Police in Fort Stockton say there is no shooting threat after their department has received several calls on Tuesday morning.

The Fort Stockton Police Department shared the following on their Facebook page:

"FSPD has received many calls asking about a possible active shooter threat in Fort Stockton/Pecos County. We are able to confirm that there is NO SUCH THREAT!!!

We will continue to monitor phone calls and take them seriously, but there is no immediate threat to our community!!!"