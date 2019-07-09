Fort Stockton City Council considers adjusting city attorney's duties

The Fort Stockton City Council met this evening to reconsider what duties the City Attorney Jesse Gonzales should be responsible for.

However, the Fort Stockton Pioneer reports, after meeting in an executive session, the council did not take any action on this agenda item.

This meeting comes one week after Gonzales was terminated as from his position as the assistant district attorney.

District Attorney Sandy Wilson previously told CBS7 that Gonzales is planning to become Fort Stockton’s interim police chief and may also try to keep his seat as city attorney.

