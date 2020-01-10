Forsan High School student taken into custody after making threats

A student at Forsan High School was taken into custody on Thursday evening after making threats.

According to Forsan ISD, school district administrators were alerted to a student who had made threats to other students at the school.

The student told others that they should "wear blue tomorrow to school in order to be safe".

Administrators then reached out to the Howard County Sheriff's Office who found the student and took them into custody.

"Thanks go out to the students who reported this, the teachers and parents who made sure that administrators were made aware and to the Howard County Sheriff’s office for their quick response," said the district in a statement.