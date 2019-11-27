Former candidates for Midland City Council call for recount

With controversy continuing to surround the Midland ISD’s bond election, at least two former Midland City Council candidates are calling for recounts in the whole November 5th Election.

Poole said in a statement sent to CBS7 News that the deadline for her to file a recount has passed and even though results have been canvassed she hopes officials do what is right.

Robin Poole, who ran in Midland's District 3 and Dan Corrales, former District 4 candidate are asking the County Elections office to step up, manually recount all ballots and ensure the Midland community their vote counts.

Both Poole and Corrales feel it is the elections office's responsibility to restore the community’s faith in the election system.

They said it is important, especially since 3 elections are coming up, Midlands special election for District 2, the County Commissioners election in March and then the general election in late 2020.

"There are a lot of questions about the results of the election. For example, how can we rely on by the numbers that are provided and what is the basis for the election moving forward as far as integrity. How are we going to have transparency,” said Corrales.

For a recount to be considered, a request must have been filed 5 days after official results and each candidate requesting must have paid a $7,000 dollar deposit.

"The deadline for me to file a recount has passed, and the results have been canvassed. However, I would hope that our county officials would do the right thing and recount the entire election in order to take a large step in the right direction towards restoring the community's faith in our election system, our officials, and our future elections,” said Poole.

Because the two said there is clearly a discrepancy with how ballots were counted and handled not one candidate should have to pay for this recount.

Poole lost by less than 90 votes and Corrales tells CBS7 that he is echoing Poole’s statement because Midlander’s need to know their vote counts.

"I think it would be in the best interest of the voters in Midland and the Elections Office before releasing any numbers to confirm, is this legitimate? Do we have them? I do not think we can rely on electronic tabulation. It is clear, that we can't. We have to do a manual count,” said Corrales.

Both candidates agree that it is important to restore faith now before the Tall City's special election because every vote deserves to be heard and counted accurately.

Stick with CBS7 News and we will bring you the latest on these missing 800 plus ballots along with what is going to happen next.