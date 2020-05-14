Former Texas congressman Pete Gallego named as sole finalist for Sul Ross State University presidency

The next president for Sul Ross State University has been announced.

According to a release, former Texas congressman Pete Gallego was named as the sole finalist for the presidency.

The university says that Gallego was selected from a group of nearly 40 candidates.

“The presidential search committee and I were fortunate to have a large field of well-qualified candidates to consider. Pete Gallego emerged as the front-runner by articulating an exciting vision for Sul Ross and demonstrating his intimate knowledge of the university and the communities it serves,” said Chancellor McCall. “I want to thank Chairman Don Flores and the entire search committee for their time, energy, and dedication to this process.”

Gallego earned a bachelor's degree from Sul Ross State University and later served as a part-time faculty member at the university.

He served as the U.S. Representative for Texas's' 23rd congressional district from 2013-2015 as a member of the Democratic Party.

“Sul Ross opened the doors of opportunity for me and many from across Texas. I’m excited to work with the communities of Alpine, Del Rio, Eagle Pass, and Uvalde to make sure our university continues to open doors and provide a top quality education for future generations of our sons and daughters,” Gallego said.

The Texas State University System's governing board must wait 21 days before they can consider Gallego's nomination.

Gallego would be the university's 13th president. Current president Bill Kibler is retiring this summer.