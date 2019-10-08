Former Ranchland Hills Golf Club owner charged for beating a 14-year-old family member

The former owner of the Ranchland Hills Golf Club was arrested Friday after a 14-year-old family member reported abuse to the police.

According to court records, Christopher Leary was charged with injury to a child after a family member recounted two instances where he beat her.

Investigators say 55-year-old Leary reportedly began attacking that family member all because he was mad at her for using her phone.

The girl told police Leary slapped and punched her for taking her phone back before she said he took out a belt and hit her in the head with it.

In another instance, the family member said Leary became angry with her again and this time hit her with a belt about 15 times on her arm and hip.

Photos given to investigators showed severe bruising in that area.

After that, she said Leary grabbed her hair and pinned her against the wall while holding her throat.

According to the report, the teenager told police Leary threatened her saying if she told anyone about the beatings, he would make things worse for her and, in the end, he would still get away with it.

While the teenager filed a report anyway, she told police she’s afraid what Leary may do to her now.

Injury to a child is a first degree felony.

Leary could face life in prison if convicted and a fine up to $10,000.

