A former Odessa couple, who were on a cruise ship stuck at sea for several days after a passenger got sick and died of the cornavirus, are now headed home.

Alice and Larry Kiker spent 6 days confined in their room aboard the Grand Princess Cruise Ship.

Once they arrived back on land in the U.S., they were sent to Lackland Air Force Base to be quarantined for 14 days.

The Kikers told CBS7, the CDC rescinded their order and allowed them to go home Monday.