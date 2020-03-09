Former Odessa couple stuck on cruise ship threatened by coronavirus

Imagine being on a Hawaiian cruise and then learning that because someone on the ship got sick with the coronavirus, your trip is extended, and you are stuck in your room for 5 extra days.

That has happened for a former Odessa couple, but they are making the best of it, and it's not over yet.

Monday, the Grand Princess pulled into Oakland, California.

Alice Kiker told CBS7: "We were just sitting there visiting and all of a sudden the captain said everyone is ordered to go directly to the room and stay and don't come out at all until further instruction."

What they have they been doing for the past few days?

Puzzles, movies and crafts.

Luckily, they have a balcony so they can get outside for fresh air and beautiful views, but they say that is not the story for those without windows.

Kiker adds: They come to our rooms every meal and leave a full tray with hot food and it's good. They are wearing masks and they leave it and you bring in in for yourself. we have fresh linens and towels and we make our own beds. No one is allowed in your room."

Despite being stuck indoors, the couple says they have been treated very well and don't blame the ship nor its crew.

Kiker says: "Princess cruise line has done a great job. It is not their fault or the crew’s fault. They make sure we have games, movies and craft things to do."

California residents and those who are sick get off the ship first.

Texans will likely get off the ship Tuesday or Wednesday and then be sent to San Antonio for a 14-day quarantine.

