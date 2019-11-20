Former Midland Mayor Ed Magruder passes away

Former Midland Mayor Ed Magruder has passed away at the age of 95, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, compassion and caring for others.

Magruder, who served in the United States Navy during World War II, was also a landman and later an oil and gas operator.

He later served on the Midland City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission before becoming Mayor in 1968. He held the position through 1972.

During his tenure as a councilman the city purchased the Reeves County water field that now provides water to Midland.

Magruder also spent his time volunteering and helping many non-profits in Midland and Odessa.

Family members tell CBS7 that his funeral will be held on Monday, November 25 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Midland.